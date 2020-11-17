American International Group Inc. Has $5.67 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AutoNation worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $6,914,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 114,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,117. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

