American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

