American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after buying an additional 825,944 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,971,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1,455.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,945,000 after acquiring an additional 445,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.58. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAR. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,042,323 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

