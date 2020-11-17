STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,832,000 after buying an additional 1,221,720 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,303,000 after buying an additional 137,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,597,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

STERIS stock opened at $195.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $196.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.