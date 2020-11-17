Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

