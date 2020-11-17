Jennison Associates LLC Buys 40,626 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,494 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

