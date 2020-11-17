Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $279,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 466.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,831.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

