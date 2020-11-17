Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM opened at $271.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.34.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

