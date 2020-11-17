American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,591 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in H&R Block by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.