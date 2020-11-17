Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 147.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00.

