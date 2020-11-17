Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after buying an additional 670,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 477,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 163.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $414.12 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $429.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.