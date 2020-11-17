American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 310,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.35.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.