American International Group Inc. Sells 2,081 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 144.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,638,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,398,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,933,000 after buying an additional 1,095,064 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 17,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 502,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after buying an additional 500,021 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 465,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,266,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 218.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after acquiring an additional 366,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.02. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

