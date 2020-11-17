American International Group Inc. Sells 1,488 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,748 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

