American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of PS Business Parks worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 112,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

PSB stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.44. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $179.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

