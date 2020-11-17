American International Group Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of NorthWestern worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,192,000 after acquiring an additional 153,458 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,898,000 after buying an additional 113,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in NorthWestern by 379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 110,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NWE stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

