American International Group Inc. Sells 905 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total value of $881,681.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,775,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $354.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $356.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

