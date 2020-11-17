American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,397,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 1,146.3% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,437,000 after buying an additional 3,357,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,839.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,546 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $13,007,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 970,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

EQT stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.