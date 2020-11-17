American International Group Inc. Has $6.09 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE BIO opened at $597.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.72. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $648.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

