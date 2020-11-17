American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after acquiring an additional 454,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after acquiring an additional 185,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,756,000 after acquiring an additional 185,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,237,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total value of $1,048,400.00. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,267 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.28. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

