Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,039 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Nucor stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

