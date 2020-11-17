American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of ALLETE worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 84.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 35.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 84.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 46.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALE opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.35. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

