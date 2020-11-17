American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,043 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Foot Locker worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 106,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $493,876. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

