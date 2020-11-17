American International Group Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of TCF Financial worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $11,001,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 252.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

NYSE:TCF opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.