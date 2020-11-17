American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $375.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $409.27. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

