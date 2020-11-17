American International Group Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Equifax by 33.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Equifax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

