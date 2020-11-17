American International Group Inc. Sells 6,459 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Perspecta worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter worth $104,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

