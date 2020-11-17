Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,356 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 19,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 40,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEP opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.