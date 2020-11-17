American International Group Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

