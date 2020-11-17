Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,586 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1,924.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 31.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $241.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

