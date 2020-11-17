Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 632 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,178.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

