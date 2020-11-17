Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,135,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 537,033 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 514,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,646,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.