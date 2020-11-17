Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Investors Bancorp worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,896,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,124,000 after acquiring an additional 131,288 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,692,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

ISBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.