Securian Asset Management Inc Takes $257,000 Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 65.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 21.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.05%.

