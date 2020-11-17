Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $43,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 144.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.05%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock worth $453,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Raymond James upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.