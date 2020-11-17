Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.57.

FICO stock opened at $473.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.32. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $477.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,953,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,462 shares of company stock worth $22,744,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.