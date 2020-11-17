Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

