Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

