Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $45,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.