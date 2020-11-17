Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

Shares of DTE opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

