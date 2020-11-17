Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $263,000 in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Also, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

