246,455 Shares in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Acquired by American International Group Inc.

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 246,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $54,926,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,198,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,985,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,248,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,996,000.

Avient stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

