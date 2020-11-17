Jennison Associates LLC Invests $400,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350,990 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 309,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 250,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

