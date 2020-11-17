Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MGRC stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.