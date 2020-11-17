Jennison Associates LLC Invests $528,000 in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,488 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ChannelAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 231,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 259,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $760,650.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 234,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $394.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.12.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.