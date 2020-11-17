Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 670 shares of company stock valued at $41,326 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

