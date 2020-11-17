12,390 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in UMB Financial by 31.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $648,916 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $72.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

