12,390 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in UMB Financial by 31.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $648,916 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $72.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

