Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,713,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 611,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 398,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 246,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 309,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $981.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

