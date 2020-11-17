Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

