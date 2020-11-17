Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

